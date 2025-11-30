San Jose State plays No. 22 Washington on 4-game road slide

San Jose State Spartans (0-5) at Washington Huskies (7-0)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State will look to stop its four-game road slide when the Spartans play No. 22 Washington.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 at home. Washington averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 26.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 0-4 on the road. San Jose State is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 22.4 turnovers per game.

Washington makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). San Jose State scores 9.0 more points per game (56.4) than Washington gives up (47.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.7 points for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Rylei Waugh is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Maya Anderson is averaging 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.

By The Associated Press