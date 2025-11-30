Skip to main content
San Jose State plays No. 22 Washington on 4-game road slide

By AP News

San Jose State Spartans (0-5) at Washington Huskies (7-0)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State will look to stop its four-game road slide when the Spartans play No. 22 Washington.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 at home. Washington averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 26.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 0-4 on the road. San Jose State is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 22.4 turnovers per game.

Washington makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). San Jose State scores 9.0 more points per game (56.4) than Washington gives up (47.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.7 points for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Rylei Waugh is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Maya Anderson is averaging 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

