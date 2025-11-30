Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
Sponsored By:

Portland Pilots to face Stanford Cardinal on the road

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Portland Pilots (5-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1)

Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to Stanford for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Cardinal have gone 4-1 at home. Stanford is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

The Pilots are 0-1 on the road. Portland is second in the WCC scoring 83.5 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

Stanford’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is shooting 46.3% and averaging 23.0 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Joel Foxwell is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pilots. Timo George is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.