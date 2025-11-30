San Diego Toreros (3-4) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-3)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on San Diego in Tempe, Arizona.

The Redhawks are 2-3 in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State ranks sixth in the OVC with 12.0 assists per game led by Raissa Nsabua averaging 5.0.

The Toreros are 3-4 in non-conference play. San Diego averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southeast Missouri State averages 64.0 points, 7.9 more per game than the 56.1 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 56.1 points per game, 18.1 fewer points than the 74.2 Southeast Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi McCully is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Carmen Taylor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Olivia Owens is scoring 8.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Toreros. Kylie Ray is averaging 16.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press