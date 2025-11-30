Skip to main content
Thomas, Howard Bison to host Onu, Syracuse Orange

By AP News

Syracuse Orange (5-1) at Howard Bison (6-2)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse travels to Howard for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Bison are 2-0 in home games. Howard is third in the MEAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 5.5.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Syracuse is seventh in college basketball with 15.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Journey Thompson averaging 3.0.

Howard’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Bynum Johnson averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Thomas is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.3 points.

Laila Phelia is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Orange. Dominique Onu is averaging 13.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

