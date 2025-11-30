Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
39.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

West Virginia hosts Mercyhurst following Lemelman’s 21-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -22.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits West Virginia after Jake Lemelman scored 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 69-60 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Mountaineers are 5-0 in home games. West Virginia averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lakers are 1-4 in road games. Mercyhurst is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

West Virginia makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Mercyhurst has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 42.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 7.1 points.

Bernie Blunt is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Lemelman is averaging 14.0 points and 2.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.