UNC Asheville Bulldogs take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers

By AP News

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State and UNC Asheville square off in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 5.3.

The Mountaineers are 4-4 in non-conference play. Appalachian State has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UNC Asheville scores 75.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 70.0 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc. Kameron Taylor is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.3 points.

Kasen Jennings is averaging 16 points for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

