Jacksonville State Gamecocks face the North Alabama Lions on 3-game losing streak

North Alabama Lions (3-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-3)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State comes into the matchup against North Alabama after losing three in a row.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 in home games. Jacksonville State is sixth in the CUSA with 14.7 assists per game led by Jaye Nash averaging 4.7.

The Lions are 0-3 on the road. North Alabama is seventh in the ASUN with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 10.4.

Jacksonville State scores 79.3 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 77.6 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 46.2% and averaging 19.0 points for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Dallas Howell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Kevin de Kovachich is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press