Jocius and Loyola Marymount host Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (6-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Louis after Rokas Jocius scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 71-68 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Lions are 4-1 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Billikens play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Louis scores 89.4 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

Loyola Marymount averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9%.

Robbie Avila is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Billikens. Dion Brown is averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press