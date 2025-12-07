Lewis leads UL Monroe against SFA after 22-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-2, 1-0 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -19.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits SFA after Krystian Lewis scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 66-52 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Lumberjacks are 4-0 on their home court. SFA ranks fifth in the Southland with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keon Thompson averaging 4.8.

The Warhawks are 0-4 on the road. UL Monroe is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

SFA is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.6% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game SFA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Lumberjacks. Narit Chotikavanic is averaging 12.6 points.

MJ Russell is averaging 16.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Warhawks. Lewis is averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press