Manhattan heads to Marist for conference matchup

By AP News

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 1-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaden Winston and Manhattan take on Rhyjon Blackwell and Marist in MAAC play.

The Red Foxes are 4-1 in home games. Marist is third in college basketball allowing 59.3 points per game while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Jaspers are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marist’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The Red Foxes and Jaspers meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackwell is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 14.4 points. Elijah Lewis is shooting 51.9% and averaging 10.1 points.

Winston is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.8 points and 2.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

