Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
37.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Faulkner and Samford host Cornell

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Cornell Big Red (5-4) at Samford Bulldogs (4-6)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -1; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Cornell after Dylan Faulkner scored 22 points in Samford’s 83-57 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on their home court. Samford is sixth in the SoCon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Pollard averaging 4.0.

The Big Red are 2-4 on the road. Cornell is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Samford is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell scores 11.6 more points per game (91.2) than Samford allows (79.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Booth averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Faulkner is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.7 points.

Cooper Noard is averaging 19.9 points for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.