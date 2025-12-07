Faulkner and Samford host Cornell

Cornell Big Red (5-4) at Samford Bulldogs (4-6)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -1; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Cornell after Dylan Faulkner scored 22 points in Samford’s 83-57 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on their home court. Samford is sixth in the SoCon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Pollard averaging 4.0.

The Big Red are 2-4 on the road. Cornell is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Samford is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell scores 11.6 more points per game (91.2) than Samford allows (79.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Booth averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Faulkner is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.7 points.

Cooper Noard is averaging 19.9 points for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 14.4 points.

