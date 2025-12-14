Skip to main content
Plotnikov’s late 3 helps Hofstra beat Syracuse 70-69, Pride get second win against the ACC

By AP News

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 22 points and German Plotnikov hit a late 3-pointer to help Hofstra beat Syracuse 70-69 on Saturday for its second win over a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference in a week.

Plotnikov’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds left gave Hofstra a 70-68 lead. Sadiq White Jr. then missed the first of two free throws for Syracuse with 18 seconds left. The Orange forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, but Victory Onuetu blocked Kiyan Anthony’s jump shot to seal it for the Pride.

Davis, who scored a career-high 36 points in an 80-73 win over the ACC’s Pittsburgh on Sunday, was 8 of 14 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers against Syracuse.

Preston Edmead added 12 points and Jaeden Roberts chipped in with 11 for Hofstra (8-4). Plotnikov scored nine points on three 3s. Onuetu grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots.

J.J. Starling scored 15 points to lead Syracuse (6-4) and William Kyle III added 13. White, Anthony and Nate Kingz added 12 points apiece.

Syracuse led 37-36 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 45-38 about four minutes into the second half. The Pride answered with a 19-4 run, capped by a Plotnikov 3-pointer, for a 57-49 lead with 10:32 to play.

With 4:34 remaining, the Orange began a 11-0 surge for a 68-67 lead with 56 seconds to go.

Up next

Syracuse hosts Mercyhurst on Wednesday.

Hofstra is at home against Quinnipiac on Dec. 21.

