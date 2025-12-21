Uhrich leads Southern Utah against Loyola Marymount after 23-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-5)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on Loyola Marymount after Ava Uhrich scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 80-47 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Lions are 3-2 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC scoring 63.9 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are 2-3 in road games. Southern Utah is fourth in the WAC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Uhrich averaging 6.1.

Loyola Marymount averages 63.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 66.8 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andjela Matic is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.4 points. Jess Lawson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.1 points.

Sierra Chambers is averaging 15.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Thunderbirds. Uhrich is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press