Eastern Michigan visits Barnes and Ball State

By AP News

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (4-10, 0-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Eastern Michigan after Devon Barnes scored 20 points in Ball State’s 85-72 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals have gone 3-3 in home games. Ball State has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 1-2 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ball State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The Cardinals and Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Hill is shooting 45.0% and averaging 11.3 points for the Cardinals. Juwan Maxey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

