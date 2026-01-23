Cal Poly hosts Ward and CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-12, 4-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-13, 3-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays Cal Poly after Joshua Ward scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 71-61 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 4-4 in home games. Cal Poly ranks fifth in the Big West with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Hamad Mousa averaging 4.8.

The Titans are 4-5 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Cal Poly scores 79.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 83.6 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Cal Poly gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mousa is scoring 20.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ward is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Titans. Jefferson Monegro is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 77.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press