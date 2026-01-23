Pacific hosts Seattle U following Ralph’s 20-point outing

Seattle U Redhawks (14-7, 3-5 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-8, 4-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Seattle U after Elias Ralph scored 20 points in Pacific’s 81-64 win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Pacific is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks are 3-5 in WCC play. Seattle U is third in the WCC giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Pacific’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press