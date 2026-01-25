Skip to main content
San Diego State secures 82-71 victory against UNLV

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miles Byrd had 23 points in San Diego State’s 82-71 victory over UNLV on Saturday.

Byrd also contributed five assists and four steals for the Aztecs (14-5, 8-1 Mountain West Conference). Reese Waters scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Taj DeGourville shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn finished with 27 points for the Rebels (10-9, 5-3). Kimani Hamilton added 12 points for UNLV. Tyrin Jones had 10 points and three steals.

San Diego State took the lead for good with 18:19 to go in the first half. The score was 39-34 at halftime, with Byrd racking up 11 points. San Diego State used a 9-2 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 77-61 with 2:16 left before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

