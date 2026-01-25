Williams scores 26 in Cal State Fullerton’s 93-78 victory against Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Christian WIlliams’ 26 points helped Cal State Fullerton defeat Cal Poly 93-78 on Saturday.

Williams also had three steals for the Titans (10-12, 5-5 Big West Conference). Joshua Ward scored 18 points and added eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and three blocks. Kendrick De Luna finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Cayden Ward led the way for the Mustangs (7-14, 3-6) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Hamad Mousa added 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Cal Poly. Jackson Mosley had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press