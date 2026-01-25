Collins scores 28 off bench as No. 19 Texas Tech women beat Utah 77-49

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Snudda Collins scored 28 points off the bench, and the No. 19 Texas Tech women rolled past Utah 77-49 on Saturday night.

Collins had 20 points by halftime, going 4 for 4 from behind the arc in the first half as the Lady Raiders built a commanding 39-20 lead. Texas Tech shot 52% from the field and 45% from 3-point range while holding Utah to 33% shooting and just 3 of 16 from deep.

Texas Tech put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Utes 25-12 to push the margin past 30. The Lady Raiders led 64-32 entering the fourth and never allowed Utah to threaten.

Bailey Maupin added 15 points for Texas Tech (20-2, 7-2 Big 12), and Jada Malone scored 11 off the bench. Gemma Nuñez pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists as the Lady Raiders forced 18 turnovers and finished with 12 steals.

Reese Ross led Utah (14-6, 5-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Lani White scored 10 points.

The win snapped a two-game skid for Texas Tech.

Up Next

Texas Tech faces Iowa State on Wednesday.

Utah hosts No. 22 West Virginia this Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball