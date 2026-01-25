Dennis leads Wyoming past San Jose State 66-62

Skip to main content
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Damarion Dennis scored 16 points to lead Wyoming and sealed the victory with a layup with 14 seconds remaining as the Cowboys defeated San Jose State 66-62 on Saturday.

Dennis shot 7 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (12-8, 3-6 Mountain West Conference). Gavin Gores scored 15 points while going 4 of 6 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Leland Walker had 13 points and shot 3 of 15 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line.

Sadraque NgaNga finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (6-14, 1-8). Jermaine Washington added 14 points for San Jose State. Colby Garland finished with 10 points and seven assists.

Wyoming went into the half ahead of San Jose State 31-23. Walker scored eight points in the half. Dennis scored a team-high 11 points for Wyoming in the second half, including the winning shot.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

