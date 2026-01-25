Huie has 16 as Eastern Washington takes down Sacramento State 75-67

Skip to main content
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kiree Huie’s 16 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Sacramento State 75-67 on Saturday.

Huie added six rebounds for the Eagles (5-15, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Powell added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and grabbed seven rebounds. Isaiah Moses shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Mark Lavrenov led the Hornets (6-13, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Prophet Johnson added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and MaTaj Glover had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

