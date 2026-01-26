No. 7 Nebraska takes on No. 3 Michigan after Sandfort’s 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-0, 9-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (18-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Nebraska plays No. 3 Michigan after Pryce Sandfort scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 76-57 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines have gone 9-1 in home games. Michigan is 15-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cornhuskers are 9-0 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is 16-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Michigan makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Nebraska has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Wolverines. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sandfort is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 89.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

