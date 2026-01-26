Grambling hosts UAPB following Williams’ 23-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-13, 4-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-10, 2-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Grambling after Quion Williams scored 23 points in UAPB’s 75-74 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 5-1 in home games. Grambling ranks sixth in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Randarius Jones averaging 1.6.

The Golden Lions are 4-3 in SWAC play. UAPB leads the SWAC with 15.5 assists. Williams leads the Golden Lions with 5.8.

Grambling’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Grambling gives up.

The Tigers and Golden Lions square off Tuesday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Antonio Munoz is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games.

Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Lions. Alex Mirhosseini is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press