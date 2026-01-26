Kentucky plays No. 15 Vanderbilt after Oweh’s 23-point game

Skip to main content
By AP News

Kentucky Wildcats (14-6, 5-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-3, 4-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky faces No. 15 Vanderbilt after Otega Oweh scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 72-63 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Commodores have gone 9-1 in home games. Vanderbilt is 14-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 against SEC opponents. Kentucky averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Vanderbilt makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Kentucky scores 8.5 more points per game (82.5) than Vanderbilt allows (74.0).

The Commodores and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Chandler is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.1 points. Oweh is averaging 17.8 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

