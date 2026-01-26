Providence visits No. 2 UConn after Ball’s 24-point performance

Providence Friars (9-11, 2-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (19-1, 9-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn hosts Providence after Solomon Ball scored 24 points in UConn’s 75-67 overtime win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 10-1 at home. UConn is fourth in the Big East with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed Jr. averaging 5.4.

The Friars are 2-7 in conference play. Providence is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UConn’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Providence gives up. Providence averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game UConn allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Stefan Vaaks is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 76.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 87.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.7 points.

By The Associated Press