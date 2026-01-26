Dayton hosts Rhode Island after Tripp’s 23-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (12-8, 3-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (14-6, 5-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays Dayton after Jahmere Tripp scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 74-65 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Flyers have gone 10-1 at home. Dayton is fifth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Rams have gone 3-4 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island averages 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Dayton is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 16.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 34.0% over the last 10 games.

Jonah Hinton is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 11.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

