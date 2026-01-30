New Mexico visits San Jose State for conference matchup

New Mexico Lobos (17-4, 8-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (6-15, 1-9 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes San Jose State and New Mexico meet on Saturday.

The Spartans have gone 5-6 at home. San Jose State is 0-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lobos are 8-2 in conference games. New Mexico ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

San Jose State makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). New Mexico’s 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (48.9%).

The Spartans and Lobos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Melvin Bell Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tomislav Buljan is averaging 12.2 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

