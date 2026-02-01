Skip to main content
Daniels scores 28 as Cal Baptist takes down UT Arlington 87-77 in OT

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 28 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UT Arlington 87-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Daniels added five rebounds and six assists for the Lancers (16-6, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jayden Jackson scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Nate Garcia shot 2 of 2 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Lancers.

Marcell McCreary finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Mavericks (14-7, 6-3). UT Arlington also got 12 points, five assists and two steals from Casmir Chavis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

