Baylor takes on Colorado in conference matchup

By AP News

Colorado Buffaloes (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (12-9, 2-7 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bangot Dak and Colorado take on Cameron Carr and Baylor in Big 12 play.

The Bears are 8-4 in home games. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Caden Powell paces the Bears with 7.1 boards.

The Buffaloes have gone 3-6 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Baylor makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Colorado has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr is shooting 52.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Johnson is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

