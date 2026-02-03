Loyola Marymount visits San Francisco following Fuchs’ 30-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-13, 2-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-10, 6-5 WCC)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Loyola Marymount after David Fuchs scored 30 points in San Francisco’s 87-82 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Dons are 9-2 in home games. San Francisco averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Lions are 2-9 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

San Francisco averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 74.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.0 San Francisco allows to opponents.

The Dons and Lions match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuchs is averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Dons. Ryan Beasley is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rodney Brown Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 35.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press