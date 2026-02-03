Georgia Tech plays Cal after Ndongo’s 27-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-11, 2-7 ACC) at California Golden Bears (16-6, 4-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays Cal after Baye Ndongo scored 27 points in Georgia Tech’s 91-75 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Golden Bears have gone 13-2 in home games. Cal averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-7 in ACC play. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Cal’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Yellow Jackets square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Bears. Justin Pippen is averaging 15 points, 4.4 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves is averaging 15.8 points for the Yellow Jackets. Ndongo is averaging 12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press