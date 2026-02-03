Fresno State visits San Jose State following Brown’s 20-point performance

Fresno State Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (3-19, 1-10 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Fresno State after Amira Brown scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 96-62 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 3-6 in home games. San Jose State has a 1-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 6-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

San Jose State averages 57.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 59.1 Fresno State allows. Fresno State has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 39.5% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Cummins is averaging 8.6 points for the Spartans. Maya Anderson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Emilia Long is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 57.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press