LaMendola, Grand Canyon Antelopes square off against the San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs (17-3, 11-0 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-14, 7-5 MWC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nala Williams and San Diego State visit Julianna LaMendola and Grand Canyon in MWC play Wednesday.

The Antelopes are 4-6 on their home court. Grand Canyon is sixth in the MWC scoring 65.6 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are 11-0 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bailey Barnhard averaging 1.7.

Grand Canyon makes 40.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). San Diego State has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The Antelopes and Aztecs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Mann is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists for the Antelopes. LaMendola is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Naomi Panganiban is scoring 13.4 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aztecs. Williams is averaging 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 10-0, averaging 73.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press