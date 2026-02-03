No. 8 Houston hosts UCF following Fulks’ 21-point outing

UCF Knights (17-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits No. 8 Houston after Themus Fulks scored 21 points in UCF’s 88-80 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cougars have gone 11-0 at home. Houston scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 17.2 points per game.

The Knights are 6-3 in Big 12 play. UCF is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UCF gives up. UCF averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Houston gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kingston Flemings is shooting 51.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Riley Kugel is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Knights. Fulks is averaging 16.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press