Washington and UIC host Belmont

By AP News

Belmont Bruins (21-3, 11-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (13-11, 8-5 MVC)

Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Belmont after Rashund Washington Jr. scored 22 points in UIC’s 81-74 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Flames are 7-3 on their home court. UIC is the MVC leader with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayce Nathaniel averaging 2.5.

The Bruins are 11-2 in conference games. Belmont averages 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

UIC’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Belmont allows. Belmont has shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The Flames and Bruins square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Flames. Josiah Hammons is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Lundblade is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 15.1 points. Jabez Jenkins is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

