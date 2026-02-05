VCU hosts Dayton following Bennett’s 20-point showing

Dayton Flyers (15-8, 6-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (17-6, 8-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits VCU after Javon Bennett scored 20 points in Dayton’s 72-70 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Rams have gone 11-2 in home games. VCU is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Flyers are 6-4 in conference games. Dayton has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

VCU averages 83.3 points, 12.6 more per game than the 70.7 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than VCU allows.

The Rams and Flyers face off Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keonte Jones is averaging 8.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flyers. Bennett is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press