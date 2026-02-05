Bradley visits Hornseth and Northern Iowa

Bradley Braves (16-8, 9-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (14-9, 6-6 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Bradley after Will Hornseth scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 71-55 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Panthers are 10-3 in home games. Northern Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 9-4 against conference opponents. Bradley averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Northern Iowa is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Northern Iowa allows.

The Panthers and Braves face off Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Ben Schwieger is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ahmet Jonovic is averaging 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Braves. Jaquan Johnson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press