Scovens and the Davidson Wildcats host conference foe Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-18, 2-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-9, 5-5 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Rubin and Loyola Chicago visit Josh Scovens and Davidson in A-10 play Friday.

The Wildcats have gone 7-6 at home. Davidson averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Ramblers are 2-9 against conference opponents. Loyola Chicago is 3-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Davidson’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 67.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 69.5 Davidson allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Brown is averaging 8.9 points for the Wildcats. Roberts Blums is averaging 13.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games.

Rubin is averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Ramblers. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press