Mullin leads Yale against Brown after 21-point showing

Brown Bears (7-13, 1-6 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-4, 5-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Brown after Trevor Mullin scored 21 points in Yale’s 67-65 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in home games. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 16.6 assists per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 4.2.

The Bears are 1-6 in conference matchups. Brown ranks third in the Ivy League with 33.1 rebounds per game led by N’famara Dabo averaging 6.1.

Yale makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Brown averages 70.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 71.1 Yale allows.

The Bulldogs and Bears face off Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Mullin is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Adrian Uchidiuno is averaging 10 points for the Bears. Luke Paragon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press