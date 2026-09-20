Cal hosts Clemson in ACC matchup

Clemson (2-1) at Cal (2-1), Sept. 25 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Clemson by 1.5. Against the spread: Clemson 1-2, Cal 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 297.7 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 172.3 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 125.3 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (120th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 419.7 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 238.0 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 181.7 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (95th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 428.3 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 321.7 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 106.7 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (72nd)

Cal Defense

Overall: 365.0 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 196.0 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 169.0 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (75th)

Clemson ranks last in third down percentage, converting 20.0% of the time.

Cal is 123rd in the FBS averaging 75.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Clemson’s 64th-ranked 55.3 per-game average.

Cal is 14th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 66.7% of trips.

Clemson is 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:15, compared to Cal’s 59th-ranked average of 30:50.

Team leaders

Clemson

Passing: Tait Reynolds, 415 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Gideon Davidson, 187 yards on 37 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: T.J. Moore, 172 yards on 18 catches, 1 TD

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 866 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Mohammed, 285 yards on 60 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ian Strong, 206 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Clemson beat North Carolina 28-20 on Sept. 19. Reynolds threw for 215 yards on 20-of-29 attempts (69.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 26 yards. Davidson carried the ball 16 times for 105 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Bryant Wesco Jr. recorded 77 yards on five catches.

Cal won 49-7 over Wagner on Sept. 19. Sagapolutele led Cal with 413 yards on 27-of-33 passing (81.8%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Mohammed had 91 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. Kyion Grayes had three receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Clemson hosts No. 6 Miami (FL) on Oct. 3. Cal plays at UNLV on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press