No. 18 USC takes on Washington in Big Ten play

Washington (3-1) at No. 18 USC (4-1), Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: USC by 8.5. Against the spread: USC 1-4, Washington 0-4.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 489.4 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 325.0 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 164.4 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 39.8 points per game (24th)

USC Defense

Overall: 354.8 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 236.2 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 118.6 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (99th)

Washington Offense

Overall: 395.8 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 288.5 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 107.3 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (84th)

Washington Defense

Overall: 289.3 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 178.8 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 110.5 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 16.8 points per game (34th)

Washington is 18th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 28.3% of third downs.

USC ranks 80th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Washington’s 11th-ranked +5 margin.

Washington ranks 127th in the FBS averaging 78.8 penalty yards per game, compared to USC’s 60th-ranked 54.2 per-game average.

USC is 108th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.6% of trips. Washington’s red zone defense ranks 58th at 83.3%.

Washington is 88th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:32, compared to USC’s 24th-ranked average of 32:56.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 1,499 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.1 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 412 yards on 77 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 372 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 1,129 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Williams, 165 yards on 40 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Dezmen Roebuck, 308 yards on 30 catches, 1 TD

Last game

USC was beaten by Oregon 41-27 on Sept. 26. Maiava threw for 326 yards on 23-of-42 attempts (54.8%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 1 yard and one rushing touchdown. Miller carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards, adding one reception for 10 yards. Dixon-Wyatt had seven receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Washington fell 27-24 to Minnesota on Sept. 26. Williams led Washington with 239 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brian Bonner Jr. carried the ball seven times for 23 yards. Roebuck recorded 87 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

USC plays at Penn State on Oct. 10. Washington hosts No. 14 Iowa on Oct. 9.

By The Associated Press