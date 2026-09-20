Boise State takes on Western Michigan in Week 4

Boise State (2-1) at Western Michigan (2-1), Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Boise State by 8. Against the spread: Boise State 2-1, Western Michigan 2-1.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Boise State Offense

Overall: 461.7 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 203.3 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 258.3 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (57th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 431.7 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 335.0 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 96.7 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (95th)

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 322.7 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 157.0 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 165.7 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (79th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 345.7 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 188.0 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 157.7 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 16.0 points per game (31st)

Boise State ranks 16th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 25.0% of third downs.

Western Michigan is 11th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses. Boise State is 19th in FBS, with opponents scoring on 70.0% of trips. Western Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 22nd at 71.4%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Boise State leads the FBS with an average time of possession of 37:24, while Western Michigan’s 17th-ranked average is 33:43.

Team leaders

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 610 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 454 yards on 62 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Rasean Jones, 232 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 417 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Buckley, 207 yards on 42 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Aveion Chenault, 216 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Boise State won 38-24 over South Dakota on Sept. 19. Madsen led Boise State with 208 yards on 22-of-31 passing (71.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Riley had 198 rushing yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Jones had eight receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan won 28-21 over Rice on Sept. 19. Lowry led Western Michigan with 116 yards on 14-of-20 passing (70.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. Buckley had 117 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. Chenault recorded 62 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Boise State hosts Utah State on Oct. 3. Western Michigan plays at Buffalo on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press