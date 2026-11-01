Jayden Mandal throws 2 TD passes to Josiah Freeman, Fresno State beats Oregon State 38-22

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jayden Mandal threw two touchdown passes to Josiah Freeman and added two rushing TDs, Bryson Donelson had 108 yards rushing and a score, and Fresno State snapped Oregon State’s five-game win streak with a 38-22 win over the Beavers on Saturday night.

Oregon State (5-3, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) lost for the first time since it opened the season with back-to-back defeats to then-No. 23 Houston, 33-20, and then-No. 13 Texas Tech, 35-24.

Mandal capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter and Donelson ripped off a 63-yard TD — Fresno State’s longest run of the season — to make it 14-6 with 11:10 in the second.

Fresno State (5-3, 2-2), which had lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, had five sacks, two by Dylan Hampsten. The Beavers had allowed just nine sacks in the first seven games.

Freeman had a 26-yard touchdown reception that gave the Bulldogs a 12-point lead at halftime and a 31-yarder late in the third quarter.

Oregon State’s Braden Atkinson was 33-of-59 passing for 373 yards and his 9-yard touchdown pass to Eric Olsen capped the scoring with 1:45 to play. DeCorion Temple had 97 yards receiving. Freshman Jesse Legree had seven receptions for 70 yards.

The Beavers lost two fumbles, failed to convert three fourth downs and had their lowest-scoring game this season.

Up next

Oregon State: Host Texas State next Saturday.

Fresno State: Play next Saturday at Utah State.

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