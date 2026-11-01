No. 11 UCLA hosts Lehigh for season opener

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 UCLA begins the season at home against Lehigh.

UCLA finished 37-1 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bruins averaged 83.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 56.4 last season.

Lehigh went 7-10 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Mountain Hawks averaged 66.3 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press