Stanford Cardinal take on the Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

Las Vegas; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford will take on Arizona at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stanford finished 21-14 overall with a 13-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2025-26 season. The Cardinal averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 16.8 from deep.

Arizona went 12-18 overall with a 9-2 record in non-conference play in the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press