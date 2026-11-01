Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
47.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Illinois State to open season

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Illinois State Redbirds at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) starts the season at home against Illinois State.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 27-6 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Gaels averaged 15.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Illinois State went 7-7 on the road and 23-13 overall a season ago. The Redbirds averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.