Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Illinois State to open season

Illinois State Redbirds at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) starts the season at home against Illinois State.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 27-6 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Gaels averaged 15.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Illinois State went 7-7 on the road and 23-13 overall a season ago. The Redbirds averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point distance last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press