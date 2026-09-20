Wyoming hosts Hawaii in MWC matchup

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Hawaii (1-2) at Wyoming (1-2), Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Hawaii by 5.5. Against the spread: Hawaii 1-2, Wyoming 0-3.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 346.3 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 269.3 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 77.0 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (118th)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 404.0 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 227.3 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 176.7 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (92nd)

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 306.3 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 153.0 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 153.3 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 14.7 points per game (132nd)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 370.7 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 160.0 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 210.7 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (81st)

Hawaii ranks 112th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 43.9% of third downs.

Wyoming ranks 134th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Hawaii’s 66th-ranked even margin.

Hawaii ranks 113th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips. Wyoming’s red zone defense ranks 83rd at 87.5%.

Wyoming ranks 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:55, compared to Hawaii’s 52nd-ranked average of 31:08.

Team leaders

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 794 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 59.1 completion percentage

Rushing: DeVon Rice, 167 yards on 42 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kainoa Carvalho, 180 yards on 15 catches, 0 TDs

Wyoming

Passing: Tyler Hughes, 452 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs, 58.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Hughes, 156 yards on 29 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kyle Frendt, 128 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Hawaii won 29-19 over New Mexico State on Sept. 13. Alejado led Hawaii with 346 yards on 33-of-45 passing (73.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Rice had 59 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for one yard. Tama Uiliata put up 107 yards on 10 catches.

Wyoming fell 24-10 to Central Michigan on Sept. 19. Hughes threw for 173 yards on 14-of-30 attempts (46.7%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 78 yards. Markell Holman had 38 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. Frendt had four receptions for 95 yards.

Next game

Hawaii hosts San Jose State on Oct. 3. Wyoming plays at North Dakota State on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press