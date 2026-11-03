SIU-Edwardsville earns 91-39 win against Eureka

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Brennan Miller had 13 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 91-39 win against Eureka on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Miller added eight rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (1-0). Belal Sohaib added 11 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and grabbed five rebounds. Jordan Pickett had 10 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Jaxson Provost led the way for the Red Devils with 17 points. Santino Ruma added nine points, six rebounds and two blocks for Eureka. Caden Latta finished with seven points.

Up next

Eureka: visits Illinois State on Thursday.

SIU-Edwardsville: hosts Concordia (IL) on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.