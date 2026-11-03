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Cal Poly beats Cal State-San Marcos 78-62 in both teams’ season opener

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By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Hamad Mousa scored 18 points as Cal Poly beat Cal State-San Marcos 78-62 on Monday in the season opener for both teams.

Mousa added seven rebounds for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward scored 15 points while going 6 for 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Guzman Vasilic had 13 points and went 4 for 8 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range.

Wyatt Von Blanco led the way for the Cougars with 13 points and three steals. Cal State-San Marcos also got 10 points and two steals from Mikey Aikhionbare. Chris Carrillo finished with 10 points.

Up next

Cal Poly visits Arizona on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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