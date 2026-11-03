Oregon State defeats Weber State 102-61

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Daniel Freitag’s 23 points helped Oregon State defeat Weber State 102-61 on Monday in a season-opening contest.

Freitag also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Beavers. DeShawn Gory added 17 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Chris Johnson had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Gavin Lowe finished with 15 points and four steals for the Wildcats. ArDarius Grayson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Weber State.

Oregon State took the lead with 12:06 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Freitag led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 43-35 at the break.

Oregon State extended its lead to 89-54 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run.

Up next

Oregon State next plays Friday against Cal Baptist at home, and Weber State will host Utah Valley on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press